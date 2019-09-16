(Bloomberg) -- Lloyd Blankfein, who on Friday offered up his opinion about state tax rates, threw shade at both the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the New York City Housing Authority when he took to Twitter again on Monday to comment on another contentious topic -- socialism.

The former Goldman Sachs CEO said the debate about the political ideology isn’t just about wealth redistribution but also about the role of government in the economy.

The son of a postal worker and a receptionist, Blankfein has a net worth of $1.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index.

