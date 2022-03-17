Blankfein Says the Fed’s Seven Projected Rate Hikes Is ‘Not So Hawkish’

(Bloomberg) -- Lloyd Blankfein, senior chairman of Goldman Sachs, says the projection of seven 0.25% rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in 2022 is not so hawkish given that real interest rates are “still negative to the horizon.”

He also said that, by itself, Fed policy is “less a tailwind to the equity market but not a headwind.”

