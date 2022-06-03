(Bloomberg) -- Lloyd Blankfein, the Goldman Sachs Group Inc. senior chairman, said in a tweet that people should “dial back a bit” on the negativity on the economic outlook.

His comments came the same day that Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said his company will cut its salaried workforce by 10%, and Reuters reported that he told company executives he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy.

The former Goldman CEO said the economy “may yet land softly.”

