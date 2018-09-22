(Bloomberg) -- The woman who claims Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her decades ago strengthened her legal team with the addition of Michael Bromwich, a former federal prosecutor who helped investigate the Iran-Contra affair.

The Harvard Law alumnus joins lawyers Debra S. Katz and Lisa Banks on Christine Blasey Ford’s legal team. Katz and Banks confirmed on Saturday that Ford has agreed to testify before a Senate panel about her allegations against Kavanaugh, setting up a showdown in the bitter political fight over President Donald Trump’s second high court pick.

The move to join Ford’s team prompted Bromwich’s resignation from the Washington law firm Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck, Untereiner & Sauber LLP, where he was a senior counsel. He quit because some of the partners objected to his decision, according to a note he sent out. His name no longer appears on the firm’s roster of attorneys.

Bromwich also represents former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired in March by Attorney General Jeff Sessions over allegations he’d violated the FBI and Justice Department’s policy related to disclosures to the media.

Trump Critic

In that role he’s been a critic of President Donald Trump, including a tweet on Sept. 3 that the president “apparently gave up golf today to pursue his other pastime: undermining apolitical law enforcement.”

Bromwich, 64, founded a namesake consulting firm in 2012, after decades working for the government and private sector. A former inspector general for the Department of Justice, he was picked by President Barack Obama in 2010 to reform the regulation of offshore drilling after the Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico. He was also an assistant U.S. attorney in Manhattan.

Bromwich confirmed that he joined the Ford legal team in a statement on Twitter.

I’m honored to be joining Debra Katz and Lisa Banks in representing Dr. Ford https://t.co/WdhWj0qmSw

— Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) September 22, 2018

To contact the reporter on this story: Tom Metcalf in New York at tmetcalf7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Pierre Paulden at ppaulden@bloomberg.net, Joe Schneider, Ros Krasny

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.