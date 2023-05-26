(Bloomberg) -- One person was killed and 23 injured in a Russian missile strike that damaged a hospital and a veterinary clinic in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office said Friday.

Russian forces fired 17 missiles and 31 Shahed drones overnight, with some hitting targets in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the Ukrainian Air Force Command said on Telegram. Air defenses shot down 10 Russian missiles and 25 drones, the latest barrage of a bombing campaign that has also targeted the capital Kyiv 13 times so far this month.

In Russia, two drones were downed over the southern city of Krasnodar in an explosion that damaged buildings, while air defenses shot down a missile over the neighboring Rostov region, according to local officials.

There were no casualties in Friday’s blast, Krasnodar regional Governor Veniamin Kondratiev said in a Telegram post that gave no further details. Russian air defenses shot down “a Ukrainian missile” around Morozovsk in the southern Rostov region overnight, Governor Vasily Golubev said on his Telegram channel.

Russian regions near Ukraine have faced intensified attacks this month, including an incursion by armed militias who crossed the border into the Belgorod region this week. Two drones also exploded over the Kremlin on May 3, an attack that Moscow blamed on Ukraine, which denied involvement. The war unleashed by President Vladimir Putin in February last year is now in its 16th month.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.