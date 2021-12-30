16h ago
Blast heard at Yemen’s Aden Airport as New Ministers Arrive
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Explosions and gunfire were heard in the vicinity of Yemen’s Aden airport as new cabinet members arrived in the city, according to a witness and local media reports.
The Yemen government, including southern separatists, returned to the southern port city of Aden on Wednesday to resume work, amid a heavy security presence. Witness Saleh Mohammed said by phone that gunfire and clashes were heard after a blast.
Local Aden Alghad newspaper reported the blast as well.
