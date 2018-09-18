(Bloomberg) -- The pressure in the Massachusetts natural gas pipe system rocked by a series of blasts late last week was 12 times higher than normal, according the state’s U.S. senators.

NiSource Inc.’s Columbia Gas of Massachusetts system had readings of at least 6 pounds per square inch, eclipsing the network’s usual 0.5 pounds, Democratic Senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren said in a letter to the company on Monday. The Sept. 13 incident that left one person dead and more than 20 injured.

“Columbia Gas does not have a spotless operating history in Massachusetts,” the senators said, citing a 2012 explosion that injured 17 people, along with six gas leaks going back to 2004.

Markey and Warren submitted 19 questions to NiSource, seeking details about pipeline work in the area before the explosion, the timeline of the company’s response and whether safety valves on replacement pipes can prevent future disasters. The company has until close of business on Wednesday to respond.

NiSource couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Naureen S. Malik in New York at nmalik28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Simon Casey at scasey4@bloomberg.net, Christine Buurma

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.