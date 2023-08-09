(Bloomberg) -- A blast at a fireworks company outside Moscow injured at least 52 people at the site of a plant controlled by the Rostec industrial and defense holding.

The explosion happened Wednesday at a fireworks production and storage site at the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanial Plant in the town of Sergiev Posad. The plant hasn’t focused on optics production for a long time, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said in televised comments.

There is no indication the blast was caused by a drone attack or foul play, and an investigation into possible violations of industrial safety rules is taking place, Russia’s federal Investigative Committee said in a statement.

Moscow and the surrounding region has been the target of intensifying drones attacks in recent months as Russia continues to fight its war in Ukraine. Two drones were shot down overnight, including one near Domodedovo Airport, according to official statements.

