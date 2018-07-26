Blast Reported Outside U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Cause Unknown

(Bloomberg) -- Smoke was visible around the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, after an apparent blast. The source wasn’t immediately known.

Crowds gathered around the American mission in the capital’s Chaoyang district shortly before 2 p.m. Calls to U.S. Embassy and the district public security bureau were not immediately answered.

