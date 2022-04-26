(Bloomberg) -- Two antennas that carried Russian radio broadcasts in the breakaway Transnistria region of Moldova were blown up early Tuesday, the second episode of violence reported in the Moscow-backed enclave in as many days.

The self-declared Transnistria’s Interior Ministry said the explosions at the radio-broadcast center took place early in the morning. No one was injured and the report included no mention of possible causes of the blasts.

Monday, authorities reported that unknown attackers fired several rounds from a grenade launcher at the state security headquarters in Transnistria’s capital, Tiraspol. There were no injuries. The Moldovan government said in a statement that those explosions were aimed at “creating pretexts for straining the security situation” in the enclave bordering Ukraine, and called for calm.

Russia has kept troops in the region since a brief war there in the early 1990s. Last week, a Russian general suggested that Moscow may continue its military advance across southern Ukraine to reach Transnistria, though no other officials have publicly endorsed that goal.

