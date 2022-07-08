(Bloomberg) -- Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter and his former heir apparent Michel Platini were acquitted of criminal charges over a 2 million-franc ($2.1 million) payment to Platini, Agence France-Presse reported, in a case that threatened to tarnish soccer’s image in the run-up to the World Cup in Qatar.

The decision was handed down at a hearing on Friday morning at Switzerland’s top criminal court, according to AFP.

