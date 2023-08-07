(Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s sports streaming company DAZN is close to acquiring the live broadcast rights for Saudi Pro League soccer in the UK, Germany and Austria, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

DAZN will pay around $500,000 for a one-year deal, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the agreement hasn’t been announced. Greece and Brazil have separately agreed to deals, the person said.

The league has signed several well-known European players in recent months, such as Karim Benzema from Real Madrid, N’Golo Kante from Chelsea and Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, boosting its potential audience in the EU. The Daily Mail reported on the deal earlier Monday.

The kingdom’s rulers see sports as a key part of their strategy to improve the country’s image internationally, boost tourism and diversify the economy. Its sovereign wealth fund, which manages more than $700 billion of assets, has acquired majority stakes in four of the biggest clubs in the Pro League, while state oil company Saudi Aramco took over another club.

DAZN, which charges subscribers in the UK £.9.99 ($12.76) a month, shows boxing, mixed martial arts and the UEFA Women’s Champions League as part of its offering.

Coverage of the Saudi Pro League begins this week with the start of the season. The service will show three matches a week, including all those featuring superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the league after he left Manchester United.

While terms of the new deal will mark an increase from last year’s roughly $30,000 rights agreement with the same three territories, according to one of the people, the number is a fraction of the reported $200 million annually Ronaldo is getting paid.

DAZN, pronounced Da Zone, declined to comment on whether a deal has been struck and what fee it is paying.

