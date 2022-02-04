(Bloomberg) -- A fire on an oil production vessel that exploded off Nigeria’s coast has been extinguished, according to the government official in charge of investigating the environmental toll.

The blaze was put out Thursday night, Idris Musa, director general of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, said by text message. The ship, called the Trinity Spirit, blew up early Wednesday.

Another government department, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, said Friday it had launched a “full-scale” probe into the explosion, including determining how much crude was on board and who the oil belonged to.

The vessel can process as much as 22,000 barrels of oil a day, according to the website of Shebah Exploration & Production Co., the independent Nigerian producer that was leasing the ship.

