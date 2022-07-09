(Bloomberg) -- A fire ripped through the Veranda House hotel, one of the most recognizable structures on Nantucket, and video from the scene shows the building charred and its roof destroyed.

The blaze at the three-story building, parts of which were constructed in the 1600s, broke out just before 7 a.m. ET on Saturday and has spread to at least two other buildings, the Inquirer and Mirror reported.

No injuries were immediately reported, and it was unknown how many guests were inside. The blaze is under investigation, and firefighters from nearby Cape Cod are ferrying to the island to assist the Nantucket fire department, according to CapeCod.com.

The 18-guest-room Veranda House, named for the terraces wrapping the building, is one of the first structures visitors to the exclusive island see as the ferry arrives.

While securing a room at the Veranda House or its sister properties in the Nantucket Resort Collection has always been competitive, the Covid-19 pandemic made booking even tougher and more expensive, Bloomberg reported last summer.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.