(Bloomberg) -- More than 300 people are trapped on the rooftop of a 38-story tower in Hong Kong after a fire broke out, the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday.

Shoppers and restaurant patrons are among those still in the World Trade Centre, a mall and office tower complex in Causeway Bay on Hong Kong Island, the newspaper said.

The fire was first reported at 12:37 p.m. local time and was upgraded to a level three incident on a scale of five about half an hour later, according to a government statement. Five people were injured and were sent to hospital, a government spokeswoman said.

