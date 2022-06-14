(Bloomberg) -- Electric vehicle charging business Blink Charging Co. said it has acquired SemaConnect Inc., an electric vehicle infrastructure company, for $200 million in cash and stock.

The acquisition, expected to be announced Tuesday, is almost a third the size of Blink’s market value of $609 million.

Blink, based in Miami Beach, Florida, owns and operates electric vehicle charging equipment. SemaConnect provides electric vehicle infrastructure products in North America.

The transaction will add about 13,000 electric vehicle chargers to Blink, as well as 1,800 site host locations and 150,000 registered electric vehicle driver members.

The deal will help Blink comply with requirements of the Buy American initiative from the Biden administration, said Michael D. Farkas, the company’s founder and chief executive officer. The Buy American program includes $7.5 billion to help place electric vehicle chargers along US highways.

There is a “big hole” with many communities lacking electric charging locations for a growing fleet of EVs, Farkas said. “They all need to charge somewhere,” he said.

Expect to see more deals from Blink as the company seeks to to continue growing, Farkas said. “We are a very acquisitive company,” he said.

