Blink Will Benefit From Industry Shift to Tesla Charging Standard, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- The auto industry’s rapid shift to using Tesla Inc.’s charging standard for other electric cars will benefit Blink Charging Co., the company’s chief executive officer said during its second-quarter earnings call.

Automakers including Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. recently announced they would switch to using Tesla’s North American Charging Standard, largely so buyers of their new electric vehicles would have access to Tesla’s network of public charging stations. Although Blink operates a competing network, Chief Executive Officer Brendan Jones said his company was well positioned to offer stations with Tesla-style plugs.

“We view the adoption of NACS as a positive development for Blink,” he said.

Blink, based in Miami Beach, Florida, on Tuesday reported a 186% jump in quarterly revenues year over year, to $32.8 million, as EV sales grow. The company also raised its guidance for annual revenue, forecasting $110 million to $120 million.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.