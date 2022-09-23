(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, focusing the conversation on rising tension over Taiwan, a senior Biden administration official said.

Blinken’s meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi at China’s UN mission in New York lasted nearly 90 minutes and was their first since the G-20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali, Indonesia in July.

Taiwan was the focus of the meeting, said the official, who characterized it as a direct, candid and in-depth conversation. Blinken reiterated a warning to China not to provide material support to Russia as it wages war in Ukraine, the official said.

The meeting was also their first since Chinese leader Xi Jinping had a tense call with President Joe Biden, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a visit to Taiwan that sent already-fraught ties between the world’s two largest economies into a tailspin. Biden recently said would commit military forces in the event of an “unprecedented attack” by China.

In remarks on Thursday, Wang compared the push for Taiwanese independence to a charging rhinoceros that had to be “resolutely” stopped in its tracks, and blamed the US for making matters worse. Wang also said Taiwan legislation currently under consideration by US lawmakers threatens the foundation of US-China ties.

