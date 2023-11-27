(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel for the third time since Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, as the US looks to secure the release of more hostages seized during the militant group’s raid and tamp down the threat of a wider regional war.

Blinken will visit Israel and the West Bank, and also go to Dubai for the COP28 summit, the State Department said. The top US diplomat will also discuss the future of the Gaza Strip as Israel presses ahead with its ground and air assault, including the need for an independent Palestinian state.

He will “stress the need to sustain the increased flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, secure the release of all hostages, and improve protections for civilians in Gaza,” the department said. The announcement was made soon after Blinken landed in Brussels for a NATO meeting. He’s also set to visit Skopje, North Macedonia for a gathering of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Blinken visited Israel days after Hamas militants crossed into Israel in an attack that killed more than 1,200 people and saw some 240 taken hostages. He went to the region again after Israel launched an air and ground campaign that has resulted in the deaths of more than 14,000 people, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. Hamas is labeled a terrorist group by the US and the European Union.

The Biden administration is now focused on securing the release of more hostages in the days since Hamas and Israel announced a four-day cease-fire and began releasing captives in a series of exchanges. On Monday, the two sides agreed to extend the pause in fighting by two days.

