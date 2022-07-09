(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blasted Beijing over its support of Russia after emerging from more than five hours of talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

During a meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali, Indonesia, Blinken on Saturday said he told Wang that China wasn’t neutral on the Ukraine war because there’s no such thing as being neutral when there is a clear aggressor.

He cited Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent call with Russia’s Vladimir Putin as evidence of Beijing’s ongoing support of Moscow.

Blinken also said that G-20 countries urged Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who joined the meeting, to lift a blockade on grain from Ukraine to ease foot shortages around the world.

