(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will say the U.S. relationship with China is the defining test of the century, part of a speech in which he’ll promise that the Biden administration will do more to make sure foreign policy benefits ordinary Americans.

Blinken, outlining President Joe Biden’s top foreign policy priorities, plans to say the U.S. approach to China will be “competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be, and adversarial when it must be,” according to prepared remarks he will give at the State Department at 11 a.m.

“China is the only country with the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to seriously challenge the stable and open international system,” Blinken will say.

The speech, Bliken’s first as Biden’s secretary of State, draws a contrast with foreign-policy priorities under former President Donald Trump, citing the importance of fighting climate change and the need to re-engage with the rest of the world after Trump shunned institutions like the United Nations and backed out of multi-nation commitments.

It also underscores Biden’s top two priorities: fighting coronavirus and resuscitating an economy that’s been laid low by the pandemic.

But Blinken will also point to things that won’t change. He frames foreign policy in terms of the benefits it brings to American workers, echoing Trump’s theme that they sometimes got a raw deal from trade agreements. He’ll also say the U.S. won’t seek out “costly military interventions” to promote democracy.

“We have tried these tactics in the past,” Blinken will say, according to the prepared remarks. “However well-intentioned, they haven’t worked.”

