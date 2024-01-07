(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Sunday with senior officials in Jordan and toured a food-aid warehouse as he continues the Biden administration’s effort to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from widening.

The top US diplomat is also expected to focus on accelerating humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza and garnering support for post-conflict Gaza’s governance.

Blinken met with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and King Abdullah II on Sunday morning, a day after stops in Turkey and Greece.

He’ll fly to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, followed by stops over the coming days in Saudi Arabia, Israel, the West Bank and Egypt. It’s Blinken’s fourth extended visit to the region since war broke out following the Oct. 7 attacks that killed 1,200 Israelis.

The latest trip comes as tensions simmer between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon. Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union, blames Israel for a drone strike on Beirut that killed a senior leader, while Hezbollah retaliated with a volley of rockets into northern Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously threatened devastation in Beirut and southern Lebanon if Hezbollah opens a second front in Israel’s war with Hamas.

Meanwhile, a US-led coalition has also warned Houthi militants in Yemen, also backed by Tehran, of “consequences” if they don’t halt attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea - which the group has vowed to continue.

Before departing Jordan, Blinken toured a World Food Program warehouse in Amman with vast stockpiles of humanitarian aid — including canned beans and hummus — ready to be transported into Gaza. While touring the facility, Blinken noted that the supplies were ready to eat, since many Palestinians displaced within Gaza weren’t in a position to prepare meals.

“The United States has worked, from day one, to open access routes into Gaza, to get assistance to people who need it. We continue to work on that every single day,” Blinken said at the facility. “Not only to keep the routes open, but to multiply them, to maximize them, to try to get, as I said, more food, more assistance, to more people, more effectively.”

WFP Palestine acting country director Laura Turner told reporters that trucks en route to northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have partially withdrawn, were getting mobbed by desperate Palestinians before they could reach their destinations.

Blinken said that the US was trying to ensure that civilians were protected as Israel continued its bombardment and invasion of the coastal enclave, as well as maximize the amount of food aid that makes it in.

“The situation for men, women and children in Gaza remains dire,” Blinken told reporters Saturday evening in Crete, where he touched down briefly for a meeting with Greece’s prime minister before traveling on to Jordan.

“Far too many Palestinians have been killed — especially children,” he continued. “Far too many remain incredibly challenged in terms of their access to food, to water, to medicine, to the essentials of life. It’s imperative that we see substantial and sustained increase in the assistance that’s getting to them, as well as the protection of civilians in general.”

In Turkey, Blinken said he spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the role Ankara could play in Gaza once the conflict is over, noting that it’s clear Turkey is “prepared to play a positive, productive role” amid the immense challenges posing the US, Israel and Arab nations in rebuilding, governing and maintaining security there.

