(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the Biden administration’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal, telling lawmakers U.S. forces would have been exposed to Taliban attacks if they had stayed any longer, and keeping troops in the country wouldn’t have mattered much anyway.

“There’s no evidence that staying longer would have made the Afghan security forces or the Afghan government any more resilient or self-sustaining,” Blinken was set to tell the House Foreign Affairs Committee in testimony Tuesday, according to prepared remarks. “If 20 years and hundreds of billions of dollars in support, equipment, and training did not suffice, why would another year, or five, or ten, make a difference?”

The hearing will give lawmakers their first chance to publicly question a senior administration official over the U.S. troop withdrawal and the evacuation of some 124,000 people, including Americans, Afghans and citizens of other countries that took place in recent weeks as the Taliban quickly advanced across Afghanistan.

Members from both parties have criticized the administration’s actions, making clear ahead of time that they would demand answers about why President Joe Biden withdrew the last remaining U.S. troops while American citizens remained in Afghanistan, along with thousands of Afghan citizens whom Biden had promised to help evacuate because of their work with the U.S. over the 20-year occupation.

In the remarks, Blinken is set to say that even “the most pessimistic assessments” never predicted that Afghan government forces would have collapsed as quickly as they did as U.S. and allied forces withdrew.

“I want to know why he left American citizens behind,” Representative Michael McCaul of Texas, the top Republican on the committee, said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “Why did the military evacuate before American citizens?”

Blinken was set to tell lawmakers the U.S. had given many warnings to Americans that they should leave Afghanistan and is still working to evacuate the estimated 100 or so who remain in Afghanistan. He said the U.S. also wants to help all those Afghans to whom the U.S. “has a special commitment.”

According to the prepared remraks, Blinken will say that the U.S. will hold Taliban leaders to their commitment not to let Afghanistan become a safe haven for terrorism and that the U.S. will “remain vigilant in monitoring threats.” But lawmakers also have criticized administration statements that the Taliban has kept its word on helping in some departures since the withdrawal.

