(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a rare call on Sunday to Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, calling for the immediate release of a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested last week and detained on spying charges.

“Secretary Blinken conveyed the United States’ grave concern over Russia’s unacceptable detention of a US citizen journalist,” the State Department said. Russia said the call — focused on journalist Evan Gershkovich, a 31-year-old New Jersey native — had been initiated by the US.

Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that Lavrov emphasized to Blinken that the American had been “caught red-handed while trying to obtain classified information, collecting data that constitute a state secret under the guise of journalistic status.” Has fate “will be determined by the court,” the ministry added.

Blinken also demanded that the Kremlin release former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was arrested in Russia in 2018 and later received a 16-year prison term.

The pair also discussed “the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work,” the State Department said.

