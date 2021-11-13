(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed concerns over China’s continued military, diplomatic, and economic pressure on Taiwan in a phone conversation with Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Nov. 12.

Blinken urged Beijing “to engage in meaningful dialogue” to resolve Taiwan Strait issues “peacefully and in a manner consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on Taiwan,” U.S. Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement Saturday.

The two officials also discussed preparations for President Joe Biden’s upcoming virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping. The summit is set for Monday evening Washington time, which is Tuesday morning in Beijing.

“The meeting presents an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss how to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC while working together in areas where interests align,” Price said.

Blinken also stressed the importance of taking measures to ensure global energy supply and price volatility do not imperil global economic recovery, according to the statement.

