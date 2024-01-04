Blinken Is Off to Mideast Again as Risk of Wider War Increases

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East this week for the fourth time since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, as the US continues efforts to avert a broader regional conflict despite rising tensions from the Red Sea to Lebanon.

The top US diplomat will travel to Turkey, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel, with a visit to the West Bank and an additional stop in Greece, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Thursday.

“The secretary will focus on a number of critical issues on this trip,” Miller told reporters as he announced the itinerary before Blinken’s departure later in the day. “We don’t expect every conversation on this trip to be easy.”

As Israel pursues its drive to eliminate Hamas, which mounted the October attack and is designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union, shock waves from the war continue to spread.

Tensions are rising in the Red Sea, where Iran-backed Houthi forces continue to attack commercial ships despite a US-led task force aimed at protecting passage to the Suez Canal. In a joint statement, the US, UK, Germany, Australia and a number of other countries warned that the Houthis “will bear the responsibility of the consequences” if the attacks continued.

The coalition has so far shot down 19 drones and missiles amid 25 attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Naval Forces Central Command, told reporters on Thursday. But he acknowledged that the Houthi attacks continue “unabated.”

There have also been growing tensions between Israel and neighboring Lebanon, from where Iran-backed Hezbollah militants have fired at Israeli posts and soldiers. On Tuesday, Hamas said Israel conducted a drone strike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut that killed one of the militant group’s senior officials.

Blinken will focus on increasing the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, speak with Israeli officials about how to “transition to the next phase of operations” — including enabling Palestinians to return to their homes — and also about efforts to release hostages, Miller said.

He added that “some of the toughest conversations” will be about the governance of Gaza when the conflict ends. “We think it’s important to engage in those conversations,” Miller said.

The Biden administration has more broadly been pushing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reduce the intensity of its war against Hamas in Gaza. According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, more than 22,000 have been killed and more than 57,000 injured, drawing condemnation from human rights groups and a number of nations.

As on his previous whirlwind Middle East trips since the war broke out, Blinken will push Arab nations to use their influence on Iran, Hamas and other groups in the region to prevent a wider war and help free hostages.

Blinken will use his stop in Turkey to discuss the final steps needed for Turkey to ratify Sweden’s accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Miller said, and will discuss support for Ukraine and regional maritime security with officials in Greece.

