(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken became the latest senior US official to visit Africa as part of a broader push by Washington to re-engage with the continent’s leaders at a time when the region is facing stark security challenges and economic fallout from the war in Ukraine.

Blinken met Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for about two-and-a-half hours in Addis Ababa on Wednesday to discuss a peace deal struck late last year to end a two-year civil war that saw atrocities committed on both sides, and announced $331 million in new humanitarian assistance for the country. He also met with parties to the cease-fire, which US officials are hopeful could end a violent chapter in Africa’s second-most populous country and lead to closer economic ties with the US.

“It is a very important moment, a moment of hope,” Blinken told his Ethiopian counterpart, Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen, at a morning meeting, referring to the peace deal with Tigrayan rebels in the north part of the country. “There is a lot to be done,” he said. “Probably the most important thing is to deepen the peace that has taken hold in the north.”

In their talk, Blinken mentioned “the need for unhindered access by international human rights monitors to conflict-affected areas and the importance of an inclusive and comprehensive process of transitional justice,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The visit comes amid a flurry of trips by US delegations to Africa amid concerns about the influence of China and Russian Wagner Group mercenaries on the continent. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield and First Lady Jill Biden all recently made multi-nation visits after President Joe Biden hosted African leaders for a summit in December.

In a sign of the contest for influence on the continent, China’s special envoy for the Horn of Africa also appeared to be in Addis Ababa on Wednesday, meeting with an Ethiopian foreign ministry official who tweeted that he requested Chinese assistance for post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts.

Blinken’s delegation — which includes Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee and White House National Security Council Senior Director Judd Devermont — were in the Ethiopian capital to discuss humanitarian issues and Ethiopia’s drought crisis. They will also talk about economic relations following the US decision to suspend its duty-free access under the African Growth and Opportunity Act over allegations that Ethiopian government forces committed “gross violations” of human rights during the conflict. The US has provided more than $3 billion in assistance to Ethiopia since 2020.

“What we’re looking to do is refashion our engagement with Ethiopia,” Phee said in a pre-trip briefing with reporters on Friday. “But to put that relationship in a forward trajectory, we will continue to need steps by Ethiopia to help break the cycle of ethnic political violence that has set the country back for so many decades, including most acutely in this recent conflict.”

The top US diplomat, who will brief the media later on Wednesday, is also set to meet with African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat. The two will discuss how the US and the continental body “can cooperate in strengthening the capability of African countries to resist and overcome the negative consequences of Wagner’s activity,” Phee said.

The sanctioned Russian mercenary group is “compromising African sovereignty, worsening insecurity, harming civilians, and exploiting African mineral wealth,” even amid the broader fallout across Africa of higher commodity and fertilizer prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, she said.

On Thursday, Blinken will fly to Niger, where he’ll become the first secretary of state to visit the landlocked West African nation. He’ll hold discussions on regional security in the Sahel region, where Islamist militants have waged an insurgency for almost a decade that’s killed thousands of people and displaced millions more.

Terrorist attacks have more than doubled in sub-Saharan Africa since 2016, even as worldwide deaths from terrorism have declined, the UN Development Program said in a January report. Roughly half of all terrorism-related deaths were in sub-Saharan Africa, with just four countries — Niger, Somalia, Burkina Faso and Mali — accounting for more than one-third of the fatalities, it said.

(Updates with new aid commitment in second paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.