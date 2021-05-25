(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel at the start of a Middle East mission aimed at shoring up the recent cease-fire between Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, and advancing efforts to rebuild the impoverished Palestinian enclave.

Blinken is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials on Tuesday morning in Jerusalem, then make his way to the West Bank city of Ramallah to speak with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The visit comes as world powers gather to try to revive a deal that would end economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs to its nuclear program.

Israel is vehemently opposed to resuscitating the accord with Iran, which it regards as its biggest national security threat, and had backed former U.S. President Donald Trump when he pulled out of the agreement.

Israel and the militant Islamic Hamas agreed last week to an Egyptian-brokered truce that ended an 11-day conflict that killed more than 250 people in the Palestinian territory and 13 in Israel. Israeli airstrikes pummeled civilian infrastructure in Gaza including hospitals and residential buildings, saying Hamas was using them to attack Israel.

Reconstruction is always complicated in Gaza because Israel and donor countries don’t want money or materials to fall into Hamas hands. The U.S. is looking for ways to have the Palestinian Authority, in concert with the United Nations, lead the reconstruction efforts, a State Department official told reporters on Monday.

Blinken will travel to Cairo and Amman on Wednesday to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi before heading back to Washington.

