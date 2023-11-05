(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled stop in Baghdad, expanding US diplomacy in the Middle East with the goal of preventing a spread of the Israel-Hamas war.

Blinken’s visit to the Iraqi capital came against the backdrop of repeated attacks on US military forces in the Middle East by what US officials have termed Iranian-backed groups. An Iraqi-based Shiite militia had threatened to escalate attacks if Blinken visited the country.

“It was very important to send a very clear message to anyone who might seek to take advantage of the conflict in Gaza to threaten our personnel here or anywhere else in the region,” Blinken told reporters in Baghdad on Sunday. “Don’t do it.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.