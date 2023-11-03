(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said more must be done to protect Palestinian civilians caught in Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip, a shift in focus that highlighted growing US concerns about the humanitarian fallout from the Israeli military campaign.

The US is providing Israel “advice that only the best of friends can offer” on how to proceed while protecting civilians, Blinken told a briefing in Tel Aviv. He reiterated calls for humanitarian pauses to help the flow of aid and allow foreign citizens to leave Gaza.

Blinken spoke after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday. He said the US and Israel were discussing concrete steps Israel could take to boost the flow of aid into the Gaza Strip. Blinken also reiterated that the US believes a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians is the only way to end the conflict for good.

The top US diplomat is on his third visit to Israel since militant group Hamas attacked the country on Oct. 7, killing some 1,400 people and taking scores hostage. He crisscrossed the region last month on a shuttle diplomacy mission aimed at preventing a widening of the conflict.

Blinken stressed at the start of his comments to reporters that Israel must be able to defend itself and could not “tolerate the slaughter of innocents.”

At the same time, his emphasis on civilian casualties and boosting the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza highlighted the change of emphasis as Israel has pressed ahead with a ground invasion that Gaza’s Hamas-led health ministry says has killed more than 9,000 people.

Hezbollah, another Islamist organization which like Hamas is backed by Iran and designated a terrorist group by the US, has escalated cross-border attacks on Israel from Lebanon in the north. Blinken said the US wants to avoid a wider regional war.

“We need to continue to prevent escalation of this conflict, its spread to other areas and other theaters,” Blinken said. “The United States has and we will continue to respond to attacks by Iran’s proxies to defend our personnel in the region.”

Free Hostages

US President Joe Biden said earlier this week Israel and Hamas ought to “pause” fighting to allow time to free hostages held in Gaza, but stopped short of supporting a full cease-fire.

Israeli ground operations in northern Gaza and Gaza City continued overnight, alongside intense air bombardment, the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in an overnight update.

Asked about plans for the aftermath of the war, Blinken said the immediate focus is on the ongoing fight. But he said a two-state solution was the only viable path forward, and declined to comment on the possibility of a multinational force that could involve US troops.

“We are and will continue to have discussions with partners throughout the region and well beyond about what should follow,” Blinken said. “Once Hamas is defeated, there are a number of possibilities permutations, but it’s really premature to get into any detail about that.”

