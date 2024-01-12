(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with a top Chinese foreign-policy official on Friday, as their nations work to reestablish contacts that had been severed as tensions rose in recent years.

Blinken sat down in Washington with senior diplomat Liu Jianchao, who has been in the US for several days for talks with White House officials. Liu also met with Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio and a handful of former Treasury Department officials.

The meeting comes at a delicate time. On Saturday, voters in Taiwan head to the polls for presidential elections that will help determine whether the island, which China claims as its territory, forges closer ties with Beijing or puts even more emphasis on stronger relations with the US.

How Taiwan’s Voters Are Choosing Their Next President: QuickTake

Liu heads the Communist Party’s International Department, which exercises a quiet but important role in Chinese diplomacy. A career diplomat who has also held several important Communist Party roles, Liu is widely expected to rise to a higher office — perhaps even foreign minister — in the future.

The two sides discussed a range of issues including Taiwan, the Russia-Ukraine war, South Korea, the Middle East and the importance of upholding and defending navigational rights and freedoms in the Red Sea, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

Earlier this month, President Xi Jinping said China wants to work with the US to improve ties between the world’s biggest economies.

The Financial Times reported that President Joe Biden will send a bipartisan group of former top officials to Taiwan following the voting there. The US has made similar moves in the past, but the decision is still likely to irk Beijing. When asked about the plan for a delegation at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that “China strongly condemns it and firmly opposes it.”

--With assistance from Peter Martin.

(Adds details from statement in fifth paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.