(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged an additional $1 billion in security and humanitarian funds for Ukraine on Wednesday, presenting a package that includes millions in assets seized from sanctioned Russian oligarchs.

Blinken, who announced the new aid during a visit to Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, said the funds signaled the Biden administration’s determination to help Ukraine as it continues with a grinding counteroffensive against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s dug-in forces.

“The United States is committed to empowering Ukraine to write its own future,” Blinken said in a news conference alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “We’re committed to helping Ukraine build a force for the future that can deter and defend against future aggression.”

The US has provided Ukraine more than $43 billion since Russia’s invasion in February 2022. For the first time, Blinken said, the assistance package will include $5.4 million in forfeited assets from sanctioned Russian oligarchs, which will help fund programs for Ukrainian veterans.

“Those who have enabled Putin’s war of aggression should pay for it,” Blinken said.

Also for the first time, the US is sending depleted uranium ammunition rounds for US-supplied Abrams tanks as part of a $175 million package of weapons drawn from Pentagon stockpiles. The rounds can help pierce the armor of Russian vehicles but have been criticized by some arms control groups for potential health hazards.

The top US diplomat also met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the country’s military tries to expand hard-won gains from its months-long campaign over the course of the summer.

This week, Zelenskiy visited troops on Ukraine’s eastern front as his military reported more advances in the south, with the counteroffensive punching through the first two of Russia’s three major defensive lines.

“We’ve seen good progress in the counteroffensive,” Blinken said. “It’s very heartening.”

Blinken, who was making his fourth trip to Ukraine since the war began, stopped in Kyiv en route to the Group of 20 summit in India, where Russia’s invasion of its neighbor will be a major topic, though President Vladimir Putin won’t be attending.

As the US envoy was meeting officials in Kyiv, Ukraine’s government said a Russian artillery strike in the eastern town of Kostyantynivka had killed 17 people and wounded 32.

