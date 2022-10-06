(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced $240 million in new humanitarian assistance and regional aid in the Western Hemisphere as the US seeks to stem a migration crisis that’s becoming an increasingly big political liability for President Joe Biden.

The money will “help meet the needs of refugees and migrants throughout our hemisphere, including providing health services, shelter, education and legal assistance,” Blinken said Thursday at a meeting of the Organization of American States in Lima.

Blinken didn’t specify which groups would get the money but said it would go to programs that help migrants seeking official status as well as supporting law enforcement and border security. He called on other countries in the region to join the US efforts.

The Biden administration is pushing to address what it calls the “root causes” of migration such as corruption, poverty and lack of opportunity. It is also confronting the reality that crippling US sanctions on President Nicolas Maduro’s regime in Venezuela have exacerbated that desperation in that country and contributed to a surge in Venezuelans fleeing the country to the US.

That problem drew national headlines in the US in September, when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew a planeload of migrants -- many of them Venezuelans -- from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, provoking a new round of accusations between Republicans and Democrats.

Blinken’s stop in Lima was the last in a five-day, three-nation trip to South America. On Tuesday, he met with a family of Venezuelan migrants at a US-supported migrant integration center in Bogota.

“Integrating migrants through efforts like these will not only improve their lives, but also strengthen the communities they live in,” he said Thursday in Lima, calling on other countries in the region to join such efforts.

