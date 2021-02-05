(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi and pressed for the country to “join the international community in condemning the military coup in Burma,” according to a statement from spokesman Ned Price.

Blinken also said the U.S. will continue to stand up for human rights and democratic values, including in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong.

The secretary also told Yang, a Politburo member who oversees China’s foreign affairs, that the U.S. “will work together with its allies and partners in defense of our shared values and interests to hold the PRC accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait, and its undermining of the rules-based international system.”

Earlier, China Diplomat’s ‘Red Line’ Warning Points to U.S. Tensions (1)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.