(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s campaign to root out Hamas from the Gaza Strip needs to shift from a large-scale military attack to a more precise operation that will reduce the toll on Palestinian civilians, the top US diplomat said.

“It’s clear that the conflict will move — and needs to move — to a lower-intensity phase,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters Wednesday in Washington. “And we expect to see, and want to see, a shift to more targeted operations, with a smaller number of forces, that’s really focused in on dealing with the leadership of Hamas, the tunnel network and a few other critical things.”

Blinken’s comments added fresh weight to Biden administration efforts to prod Israel to end the wide-scale destruction it has conducted in Gaza in response to an the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that Israel says left 1,200 people dead. Almost 19,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

At the same time, US officials have resisted telling Israel what to do — at least publicly. Speaking at a briefing in Tel Aviv on Monday US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US would not “dictate timelines or terms” to Israel, but could provide insight on counterterrorism operations and transitioning to “more surgical operations.”

Blinken, who said previously that there was a “gap” between US expectations for civilian protection and the reality of Israel’s conduct, said Wednesday that the reduced intensity of Israeli operations would see “the harm done to civilians also decrease significantly.”

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, standing alongside Austin on Monday, said that once the country’s military achieves its aims in a given area of Gaza, “we will be able to transition gradually to the next phase and start working on bringing back local population.”

