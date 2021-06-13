(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s meeting with Vladimir Putin won’t be a “light-switch moment” but the start of a longer process aimed at establishing a more stable relationship, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Biden believes there are areas where the U.S. and Russia can co-operate, Blinken said on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” one of four scheduled talk-show appearances on Sunday.

But the U.S. president will have to respond if Putin continues malign activity such as the poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, cyber attacks, and turning a blind eye to groups that deploy ransomware against U.S. companies, Blinken said.

“This is not a light switch moment,” Blinken said of Biden’s meeting with Putin in Geneva, set for Wednesday. He added that Biden would tell Putin “we seek a more predictable, stable relationship and if we’re able to see that there are areas where it’s in our mutual interest to co-operate.”

“This is the beginning of testing that proposition, and Russia will decide by his actions which direction it wants to go in,” Blinken said from Brussels. “We’ll see that play out in the months ahead.”

Blinken said no responsible country should harbor criminals engaged in cyber-attacks, and that he expects Biden will raise the issue with Putin. ”That’s very much on the agenda,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Biden was wrapping up a Group of Seven summit in England on Sunday before he joins Blinken in Brussels for a meeting with other members of the NATO alliance.

