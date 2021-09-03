Blinken Says ‘Hard to See’ Aid to Taliban If They Block Exits

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it’s “hard to see” how the Taliban will get any relief from crippling economic sanctions if they backtrack on commitments to let people who want to leave Afghanistan do so.

Blinken told reporters Friday that the U.S. is working on keeping land routes open and is looking at ways to process applications for special immigrant visas outside the country.

“Ultimately the expectation is to see a government that makes good on the commitments that the Taliban has made,” Blinken said.

