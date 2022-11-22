(Bloomberg) --

The US continues to review its relationship with Saudi Arabia, even after the kingdom’s crown prince was assessed as being immune in a legal case over the killing of columnist Jamal Khashoggi, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“We conveyed an opinion based on long-standing legal practice,” Blinken told reporters during a visit to Qatar.

“The opinion we’ve provided does not speak in any way to the merits of the case nor the current status of the bilateral relationship. Our review of that relationship is ongoing.”

He said there were no plans for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit Washington. He also said the US was deeply concerned about Iran providing drones to Russia.

