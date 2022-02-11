(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the world’s response to the Ukraine crisis was being watched by “others,” in a pointed reference to China’s expansive territorial claims in Asia.

“Others are watching, others are looking to all of us to see how we respond,” Blinken told reporters Friday after meeting with the Quad foreign ministers in Melbourne.

His comments come after China stepped up its military exercises around Taiwan in recent months, including record numbers of flybys around the island that the Communist Party considers a breakaway territory. The country is also engaged in a Himalayan border stand-off with India and has built up its naval presence in the South China Sea, which it claims.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the Quad, which consists of U.S., Japan, Australia and India, is only a tool to contain China.

“This is a deliberate move to stoke confrontation and undermine international solidarity and cooperation,” he said at a regular news briefing on Friday. “I want to stress that the Cold War is long gone and any attempt to create an alliance that is aimed at containing China will not be popular and such moves is doomed to fail.”

Blinken said countries shouldn’t change the borders of other nations by force or dictate to another government. If these actions are allowed it affects hard-fought basic principles established after two World Wars and a Cold War, he added.

“So, that’s why it’s so important that we have this solidarity that we do everything possible, through diplomacy, to try to avert a conflict and prevent aggression but equally to be resolute if Russia renews its aggression,” he said.

Moscow has repeatedly insisted it’s not planning an incursion into Ukraine and Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized a build-up of NATO forces near his country’s borders.

