(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration won’t demand that its allies make an “us-or-them” choice between the U.S. and China, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to say, offering the most cogent explanation yet for efforts to restore alliances after four years of “America First.”

“The United States won’t force our allies into an us-or-them choice with China,” Blinken will say in a speech at NATO headquarters in Brussels later Wednesday. “We will rely on innovation, not ultimatums.”

The U.S. wants to out-compete with China, not simply seek to defeat it, Blinken will say, according to excerpts of his remarks. He also is offering some wiggle room to allies that haven’t boosted defense spending as much as the U.S. wants.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Wednesday that the 30-nation alliance needed to adapt to the growing threat from China, saying the country’s rise had “dire consequences” for the security of its members.

“China is a country that doesn’t share our values,” Stoltenberg told reporters following a two-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. “They actually try and undermine the international rules-based order.”

Defense Spending

The U.S. still says North Atlantic Treaty Organization members should boost their defense spending to 2% of gross domestic product by 2024, a goal of the alliance that became a key demand under former President Donald Trump. But Blinken said there are other ways to measure allies’ commitments, suggesting President Joe Biden’s administration is prepared to offer some leeway.

“We must acknowledge that because allies have distinct capabilities and comparative strengths, they will shoulder their share of the burden in different ways,” Blinken will say.

The speech is part of a visit with NATO, European Union and Belgian leaders that Blinken is using to repudiate the Trump-era approach in which the U.S. demanded that other countries boost spending immediately and choose between the U.S. and China. In one example, Trump’s administration warned countries that they might risk access to U.S. intelligence if they incorporated Chinese technology into their next-generation telecommunications networks.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Blinken also discussed:

Nord Stream 2. He acknowledged that the U.S. and Germany have a “real disagreement” over the pipeline from Russia to Germany, which the Biden administration, like Trump’s, believes shouldn’t be built. He repeated his warning that any firm helping build the pipeline from Russia to Germany could face U.S. sanctions.

Russia relations. Blinken said the best the U.S. can hope for at this point is a relationship that’s “predictable and stable.”

Iran. He reiterated that the path to diplomacy remains open and the U.S. is ready to negotiate. So far, Iran’s leaders have rejected a European proposal to start talks on returning to the 2015 nuclear deal that the Trump administration quit in 2018. “The ball is really in their court to see if they want to take the path to diplomacy and returning to compliance with the agreement,” Blinken said.

Blinken’s tone in Brussels amounted to a rejection of the approach that his predecessor as secretary of state, Michael Pompeo, laid out in a speech in Brussels in 2018. In that speech, he criticized international bodies such as the United Nations and said they must be “reformed or eliminated.”

