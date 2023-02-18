(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US has information that China is considering whether to supply Russia weapons and ammunition for the invasion of Ukraine.

The US already has evidence Chinese companies are sending nonlethal support to Russia, but they may now send lethal support as well, Blinken said Saturday in an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“The concern that we have now is based on information we have that they’re considering providing lethal support,” Blinken told CBS. “And we’ve made very clear to them that that could cause a serious problem for us and in our relationship.”

Asked what that support would look like, Blinken said “there’s a whole gamut of things that fit in that category for everything from ammunition to the weapons themselves.”

