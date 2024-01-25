(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken concluded his four-nation African tour in Angola, pledging millions in new investments and highlighting strengthened US-Angolan ties.

Blinken hailed the “stronger, more consequential, and far-reaching” relationship between the two countries at a briefing to journalists after meeting Angolan President Joao Lourenco in Luanda, the capital.

The US is renovating 1,300 kilometers (808 miles) of the Lobito Corridor railway, the largest American investment in railroad on the continent, connecting the port of Lobito to mineral-rich areas in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Blinken said.

Read more: China’s Grip on Africa’s Minerals Sparks a US Response

It is also building 800 kilometers of new rail through a consortium, that will connect communities and create jobs.

“Even as we’re doing that, we’re working more broadly to attract private sector investment here in Angola,” Blinken said.

Other projects with US involvement include providing solar power to 500,000 homes, constructing steel bridges for improved transport connectivity, and helping Angolans access financial tools for sustainable livelihoods beyond traditional banking, according to Blinken.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.