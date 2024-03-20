Blinken Set to Visit Israel as US Looks to Shape Rafah Campaign

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced he will visit Israel later this week, as the Biden administration looks to blunt the impact on civilians if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes ahead with an invasion of Rafah.

“He will discuss the need to ensure the defeat of Hamas, including in Rafah, in a way that protects the civilian population, does not hinder the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and advances Israel’s overall security,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The top US diplomat is set to discuss ongoing negotiations about securing a cease-fire and the release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist group by the US and the European Union. He’ll also press for Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and discuss plans for post-war governance.

The Israel visit is being added to a trip that already saw Blinken add stops in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Blinken is pressing Israel and Saudi Arabia to normalize diplomatic relations, a strategy now seen as key to encouraging Israeli leaders to move toward a political process that leads to the a Palestinian state.

Senior Israeli officials are also due in Washington in the coming days to discuss their plans for Rafah. Senior Biden administration officials have been calling on Israel to hold off on significant military operations in Rafah until officials can develop a comprehensive evacuation plan for civilians.

