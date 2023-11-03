(Bloomberg) -- Even before leaving the US for Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged just how much the world’s focus had shifted from Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack to the Israeli military response.

“When I see a Palestinian child — a boy, a girl — pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building, that hits me in the gut as much as seeing a child in Israel or anywhere else,” Blinken told reporters on the tarmac in Washington. “This is something that we have an obligation to respond to.”

The US diplomat had struck a different note on his first trip to the region, in the days after Hamas’s attack, when he sought to project US support for Israel and its need to fight back.

But the Biden administration has had to alter its message — especially since Israel launched a ground incursion in the Gaza Strip. The mounting death toll among Palestinian civilians has triggered a backlash both in the US and overseas — including among Arab nations whose support will be crucial for Gaza’s governance if Hamas is ousted.

“Blinken arrives in Israel with a dual message — the President remains firmly committed to Israel’s just war against Hamas and needs Israel to make protecting civilians a higher priority in order to sustain popular support for that position,” said Robert Satloff, Segal Executive Director of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy. “Finding the right balance in delivering this message is his diplomatic high-wire challenge.”

One sign of the shift in global sentiment: Last week 120 nations voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union. Only 12 countries joined the US and Israel in voting against, while 45 abstained.

The change in the US attitude — and Israel’s reaction to it — was evident after Blinken arrived in Tel Aviv. On his first trip, Blinken delivered a press conference side by side with Netanyahu. This time, they spoke at the same time but from different places — and contradicted each other.

At his press conference, Blinken reiterated that Israel cannot tolerate attacks from Hamas, and said it was “striking and in some way shocking that the brutality of the slaughter has receded so quickly in the memories of so many.”

But he also stressed his mission would be to get aid into Gaza, protect civilians, and allow for humanitarian pauses in the fighting to help people caught in the Israeli bombing.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, rejected the idea of easing up. “We won’t stop until victory, until we’ve achieved our goals,” he said.

If there’s a new emphasis in Blinken’s comments, that may be due to time passing rather than a “shift in the US approach to the conflict or to the relationship with the Israelis,” said Suzanne Maloney, director of the foreign policy program at the Brookings Institution.

Right after Oct. 7, “it was important for the Biden administration to provide a clear demonstration of US support,” Maloney said. But even back then, she said, the US voiced humanitarian concerns.

“It’s equally appropriate and important that US officials are reinforcing that dimension of the message in their meetings with Israeli offficials now,” she said.

In a reminder of the conflict’s inherent risks, a third player also spoke at around the same time Blinken and Netanyahu did: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. He said that clashes between Hezbollah fighters and the Israeli army across Israel’s northern border with Lebanon could escalate — and warned the US that if a region-wide war breaks out, “the first victims will be your interests.”

US officials say their main goal is precisely to prevent such a widening of the conflict. At some point, that may require a sharper break with Netanyahu in the coming days to get a humanitarian pause in the fighting.

Israel Latest: Hezbollah Warns Israel, US Flies Drones Over Gaza

It’s a matter that grows more pressing by the day. Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry says Israeli attacks have killed some 9,000 people, including thousands of children. As that toll mounts, demands for a ceasefire will only grow, along with global anger.

One Arab official, who asked not to be identified, said that the US is losing its claim to the moral high ground — not just in the Middle East, but across Africa, Asia and Latin America — because of its support for Israel. Other countries cannot understand why an Israeli life is worth more than a Palestinian, the person said.

The growing divide was made clear this week, when Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told parliament that he’d been “criticized” and “even attacked” by Western governments for supporting the Palestinians.

“Don’t even think of threatening us,” Anwar said. “Malaysia is a fiercely independent country. We decide what is right. We understand the meaning of freedom and we are with the Palestinians in their struggle.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.