(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blamed Russian diplomats for Moscow’s role in worsening global food insecurity in a rare encounter at a Group of Twenty foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia, according to a western official.

Although Blinken is not meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the G-20 meeting in Bali, he addressed Russian diplomats directly in a plenary session on Friday, according to the official who declined to be named citing rules for speaking to the media.

Blinken told them that Ukraine didn’t belong to Russia and that Moscow should stop blockading Ukrainian ports and allow the country to export vast amounts of stored grain in order to ease shortages that have caused commodity prices to skyrocket, hurting developing countries, the official said.

The secretary of state reinforced his stand publicly before going into a bilateral meeting with India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

“Unfortunately, tragically, many of the challenges that the world faces, that are having an impact on the lives of people, particularly when it comes to food, to energy -- these challenges have been dramatically exacerbated by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken said.

The confrontation shows how tensions surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine dominates global diplomacy at a time when the war’s impact on commodity prices -- from grains to oil -- is fueling inflation. And yet the relatively rare exchange between Washington and Moscow at the G-20 meeting also illustrates the lack of dialogue between the two sides, as the US-led West sanctions Russia and funnels weapons to Ukrainian fighters in an attempt to end the war.

Lavrov was not in the room when Blinken spoke, the official said, though other Russian diplomats were. Lavrov walked out on German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during the first plenary, and before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during the second session, the official added.

US officials have maintained that talks with Russia would be pointless unless Moscow shows that it is meaningfully interested in a diplomatic solution to the end the conflict in Ukraine.

Roughly 71 million more people have been plunged into poverty in the three months following the Russia invasion as the global food and energy crises hit developing countries particularly hard, according to a new report from the United Nations Development Program.

India’s Jaishankar, who met with Blinken on Friday afternoon, said the energy crisis was the core priority for many emerging markets, telling his US counterpart that “developing countries find that their options have been really constricted -- they are really reeling under the high prices.”

