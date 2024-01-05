Blinken to Focus on What Comes Next for Gaza on New Mideast Trip

(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken will use his fourth trip to the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict to focus on the future governance of the Gaza Strip, a senior US official said, while also looking to tamp down the threat of a broader regional war.

Leaders in the Middle East are more interested now in discussing post-conflict scenarios for the besieged coastal enclave than they were in the past, when the focus was on achieving a cease-fire, according to the senior State Department official, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

Blinken and other US diplomats will canvas Arab officials on what the US and Israel need to do to gain Gulf support for a post-Hamas future in Gaza, the official told reporters traveling with Blinken. That includes tackling issues such governance, security and the immense cost of reconstruction.

Blinken touched down in Turkey Friday ahead of stops in the Gulf as well as Israel and Egypt, the latest round of shuttle diplomacy by the secretary of state since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel launched a punishing military campaign to rout the group from the Gaza Strip.

The stakes have gotten higher in recent days after Hamas said Israel conducted a drone strike in Lebanon’s capital Beirut that killed one of the militant group’s senior officials and provoked fresh fears that the conflict could ignite a regional war.

Heading off that scenario will also be one of Blinken’s main goals, even as the US continues with strikes against militants in Iraq and Syria after a series of attacks on US bases.

The US is also contemplating military strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen that have disrupted global shipping with a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. A US-led coalition has sought to reassure shippers, but on Friday A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S said it will divert ships away from the Red Sea “for the foreseeable future.”

“The secretary will focus on a number of critical issues on this trip,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters Thursday. “We don’t expect every conversation on this trip to be easy.”

The issue of post-conflict reconstruction and security in Gaza is a fraught issue, with Arab states not wanting to be seen as legitimizing Israel’s bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip.

Not least among the hurdles are divisions within Israel. On Thursday, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant circulated a plan for governance in Gaza on the assumption that Hamas will be defeated. It would call for Palestinian bodies to govern the region with no civilian Israeli presence. Also raised was the prospect of a multinational task force — possibly made of up of western European nations and some Arab states — that would take responsibility for rebuilding the strip.

Those ideas have faced opposition from some hard-line Israeli ministers. Earlier this week, the State Department criticized two Israeli ministers for their calls that Palestinians be resettled outside the strip. One of those officials, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, has advocated Israeli settlements in the strip as well as military posts across the territory.

Hamas infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7, killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240. More than 100 hostages remain there. Hamas-run health authorities there say Israel’s retaliatory strikes have killed some 22,000 people.

