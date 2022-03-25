(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and counterparts from three Muslim-majority nations will travel to Israel for a landmark meeting, underscoring growing Israeli diplomatic clout and intense regional concern over talks to restore the Iran nuclear deal.

The two days of discussions, starting Sunday and hosted by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, will include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, all of which concluded peace deals with Israel in 2020.

While he’s in the Middle East, Blinken’s expected to address concerns among U.S. allies over Iran, as well as the diplomatic and economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said in a statement.

Reviving the nuclear accord after a year of negotiations is thought to now hang on a potentially explosive sticking point: whether to remove Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the U.S. list of terrorist organizations. The Iranian demand has united erstwhile Middle East foes in an unprecedented bid to nix a pact they fear will hand Iran an oil windfall.

Its normalization deals with Arab states and the prospect of a stronger Iran returning to global oil markets have thrust Israel to the fore of Mideast diplomacy. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh this week.

Blinken will also meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank, and travel to Morocco and Algeria for talks, according to the statement from his office. While in Morocco, he’ll meet with the Abu Dhabi crown prince.

