(Bloomberg) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make a second stop in Israel on Monday for further consultations with senior Israeli officials as the Biden administration tries to limit the threat of a spreading conflict in the Middle East.

The top US diplomat, who landed in Israel for meetings last week on a busy trip across the region, will touch down again for several hours on Monday before returning to Washington, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters traveling with the secretary.

Israel Latest: Blinken, Saudi’s MBS Meet as Outreach Continues

The second visit comes as Israel warns of a significant military operation that could see a full ground invasion of Gaza following a devastating attack by the militant group Hamas that took place last Saturday.

It follows a frantic diplomatic sprint as Blinken crisscrossed the Middle East with stops in Jordan, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The US is urging Arab partners to put pressure on Hamas and prevent Iran-backed militant groups such as Lebanon-based Hezbollah from getting involved in the conflict.

Iran warned Sunday against continued Israeli attacks on Gaza. The Islamic Republic supplies Hamas with funds and training but has denied involvement in the Oct. 7 operation.

“No one can guarantee control over the situation and prevent the conflict from spreading” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said during a meeting with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha.

--With assistance from Arsalan Shahla.

(Adds Iran comments in sixth and seventh paragraphs)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.