(Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he intends to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in coming days for the first time since the war on Ukraine began, and that he will pursue the US’s “substantial” proposal for the release of imprisoned American citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Blinken’s planned engagement with Lavrov, announced in comments to reporters Wednesday, would come amid continuing sharp exchanges over the war in Ukraine. Blinken spoke with Lavrov on Feb. 15 and then canceled a planned meeting with his counterpart two days before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24. They haven’t spoken since.

Blinken predicted that Russia’s next move in Ukraine will be to conduct “sham” referendums in captured Ukrainian territory. The top US diplomat said the war has “weakened Russia profoundly” despite President Vladimir Putin’s claims of success.

Griner, a star player for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury who plays for a Russian team during the off-season, was arrested in February after Russian customs officials said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner pleaded guilty to smuggling charges earlier this month, saying the infraction was unintentional, in a move that could pave the way for a prisoner exchange.

Although Griner has attracted global headlines, Whelan, a former US Marine who was convicted of spying in 2020, has been in Russian custody far longer -- since 2018. President Joe Biden spoke with Whalen’s sister this month, pledging to continue working for his release and that of other Americans wrongfully detained abroad.

Relatives of both Whelan and Griner have criticized the Biden administration over the length of their detentions and Washington’s apparent inability to secure their release.

The administration thus far has declined to comment publicly on whether as part of a deal the US might agree to release Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the US. The US has previously spurned the possibility of an exchange to free him, saying he was guilty of extensive illicit arms sales.

Asked about a deal that would lead to Bout’s release, Blinken declined to comment, saying only that Biden is willing to make “tough decisions” to free imprisoned Americans.

