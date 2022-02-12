(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he will speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, where he plans to underscore the “unity and resolve” of allies and partners as tensions surrounding Ukraine escalate.

“We continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation including new forces arriving around Ukraine’s borders,” Blinken said at a press conference in Fiji. “We don’t know if President Putin has made that decision” but he has put in place capacity to do so, Blinken said.

The U.S. said intelligence indicates Russia may attack Ukraine before the Winter Olympics end on Feb. 20. Russia has said it has no intention of invading.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.